Upload speeds lag in Phoenix during mobile networks tests

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent analysis of major mobile networks reveals Phoenix lags behind other major cities in upload speeds. PCMag.com conducted a cross-country, 30-city analysis of T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T coverage. “There are good things and bad things about the mobile network in Phoenix,” said Sascha Segan, the lead analyst at PCMag.com. “On our test, we had a lot of trouble with uploads. Phoenix was the slowest overall city when it came to uploads, when it came to posting your Instagram photos, posting your TikTok videos.”

Tests showed networks in Phoenix fared better for downloads. According to Segan, Verizon was the best network in Phoenix and Arizona’s rural communities, while T-Mobile won top honors nationwide.

“If you want the best speeds on Verizon, you need a recent phone. That’s really important,” Segan said. “The new Verizon network doesn’t work with phones older than the iPhone 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S21, so if you’re really frustrated with your performance, it might not be the network. It might be that your phone can’t connect to the new network.”

It’s not just about the connection and performance on phones. “Verizon and T-Mobile want to be known as home internet providers, going up against the cable and fiber companies. That also uses the same networks, so we can look and see if one of these is a valid choice for your home internet,” Segan said. “T-Mobile is pretty good, but Verizon is coming up really fast in Phoenix.” According to PCMag.com’s report, Verizon’s fastest speeds were recorded in downtown Chandler and on East Camelback Road in Scottsdale out of the Phoenician resort.

According to PCMag.com, AT&T performed at 4G during testing. AT&T said it has deployed three so-called ‘flavors’ of 5G in cities across the country, including Phoenix. The company noted its highest performance, 5G+, is available at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.