Trump endorses GOP rival to Jan. 6 witness Rusty Bowers

FILE - Republican state Sen. David Farnsworth urges members to reject a move to adjourn the...
FILE - Republican state Sen. David Farnsworth urges members to reject a move to adjourn the legislative session as GOP Sen. Vince Leach looks on at the state Capitol in Phoenix, Friday, May 8, 2020. Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, endorsed Farnsworth, the Republican running against Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who last week gave powerful testimony to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/Bob Christie,File)(Bob Christie | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed the Republican running against Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who last week gave powerful testimony to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Bowers, who is blocked by term limits from seeking another term in the Arizona House, is running for an open seat in the state Senate. Trump praised his GOP primary rival, former Sen. David Farnsworth, for supporting the lie that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. “Bowers must be defeated, and highly respected David Farnsworth is the man to do it,” Trump said in his endorsement. “He will straighten things out and secure your Border.”

In his testimony last week, Bowers walked through what started with a Trump phone call on a Sunday after he returned from church. The defeated president laid out a proposal to have the state replace its electors for President Joe Biden with others favoring Trump. Early ballots start being mailed out next week, with the primary set for Aug. 2.

