Tempe rock band Gin Blossoms to be honored with ‘Allison Road Avenue’ street signs this fall

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gin Blossoms is one of the best-known bands from Tempe to make national airways in the ‘90s and will soon be honored by its hometown.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s New Miserable Experience debut album, The City of Tempe announced it will be renaming a portion of Eighth Street as “Allison Road Avenue” which is a reference to one of the band’s famous hits. Starting October 14, you’ll be able to drive on Allison Road Avenue honoring the Gin Blossoms. The new colorful signs will be up from Rural Road to Una Avenue.

Tempe is my home and heart forever. My recording studio was on 8th St. inside Four Peaks Brewery for 20 years. There are no words for the intense pride I feel for this honor.

The New Miserable Experience sold more than 5 million albums, was on the charts for almost three years, and included their biggest hits such as “Hey Jealousy,” “Mrs. Rita,” “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” and of course, “Allison Road.”

“I have a lot of fond memories of watching the Gin Blossoms perform on Mill Avenue,” said Councilmember Joel Navarro. “They were our own Tempe band, but they also brought our city substantial national attention. The fact that this album is still being played on the radio today is a testament to their talent. The Tempe City Council is pleased to honor the band with Allison Road Avenue.”

If you’d like to check out other Gin Blossoms-related landmarks, visit 115 W. University Dr. The namesake of the song, Mrs. Rita, is located there. The band also has a Walk of Music plaque on Mill Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Tempe, where the band has often played.

Check out the Gin Blossoms website here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.