Storm chances drop for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm and muggy start to our morning with temperatures in the upper 80s. We will see a high today around 105 this afternoon; our average is 107. There is still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast tonight, with a better chance in the high country. There is still a little chance of storms on Friday along the rim that could give us a minor risk of outflow winds.

Over the holiday weekend, we will see drier air move in, and the chances of showers and storms decrease and move east through Monday. The good news is we will see temperatures near 105 on the 4th of July, below average.

We are expecting this dry pattern to last through next week as well. So far, the Monsoon has brought us .32″ of rain for the season. We average 2.46″; so far, it has been a good start.

