Scottsdale YMCA closes due to suspected cyber threat

The facility will be closed until Tuesday.
The facility will be closed until Tuesday.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Those hoping to get a holiday workout in at a YMCA in Scottsdale will have to wait because of a possible cybersecurity threat. According to a letter to On Track Summer Camp families, the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley Family YMCA received a possible cyber threat involving a teen student. YMCA executives decided to close the fitness center until July 5. Scottsdale police said they are looking into the threat but provided no more details.

