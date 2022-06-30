Scottsdale YMCA closes due to suspected cyber threat

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Those hoping to get a holiday workout in at a YMCA in Scottsdale will have to wait because of a possible cybersecurity threat. According to a letter to On Track Summer Camp families, the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley Family YMCA received a possible cyber threat involving a teen student. YMCA executives decided to close the fitness center until July 5. Scottsdale police said they are looking into the threat but provided no more details.

