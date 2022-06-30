Police looking for person of interest in Arizona double homicide

Your Life
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a double homicide in Kingman earlier this week.

MCSO detectives said they were called to a Kingman residence around 8:15 p.m. June 28 for a welfare check. Two deceased victims, identified by police as Darren Vanhouten, 50, and Retta Atkins, 73, were found in the home.

Police captured a person on the home surveillance system they say is wanted for questioning in connection with the investigation. Mohave Silent Witness is offering $2,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for the deaths.

Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who can identify the person caught on home surveillance is asked to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-024010.

