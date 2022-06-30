Your Life
Police: Anti-depressant pills found in tampered laxative packaging sold at Scottsdale Walmart

Scottsdale police say someone fell victim to laxative pills that had been tampered with and...
Scottsdale police say someone fell victim to laxative pills that had been tampered with and replaced with prescription only anti-anxiety medication.(Scottsdale Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after over-the-counter laxatives sold at a Scottsdale Walmart were seemingly tampered with, causing one person to become sick.

Scottsdale police said that a customer filed a report saying they became ill after taking a laxative they’d purchased from the Walmart located on Northsight Boulevard. After inspecting the bottle of Equate brand Maximum Strength Laxative Sennosides, they determined the pills inside were actually a prescription-only anti-depressant medication. Officers found another box with similar signs of tampering on the same store shelf, that appeared to be taped closed. Detectives sent both packages to a lab for testing.

Officers encourage everyone to carefully look at the packaging of medications before taking them, just in case. That includes torn packaging, along with broken seals on boxes or bottles.

If you or someone you know has bought something similar from Walmart or other stores and think it may have been tampered with, call the department’s non-emergency number at 480-312-5000.

