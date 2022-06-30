Police: Anti-depressant pills found in tampered laxative packaging sold at Scottsdale Walmart

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after over-the-counter laxatives sold at a Scottsdale Walmart were seemingly tampered with, causing one person to become sick.

Scottsdale police said that a customer filed a report saying they became ill after taking a laxative they’d purchased from the Walmart located on Northsight Boulevard. After inspecting the bottle of Equate brand Maximum Strength Laxative Sennosides, they determined the pills inside were actually a prescription-only anti-depressant medication. Officers found another box with similar signs of tampering on the same store shelf, that appeared to be taped closed. Detectives sent both packages to a lab for testing.

Officers encourage everyone to carefully look at the packaging of medications before taking them, just in case. That includes torn packaging, along with broken seals on boxes or bottles.

If you or someone you know has bought something similar from Walmart or other stores and think it may have been tampered with, call the department’s non-emergency number at 480-312-5000.

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating the tampering of a package of over-the-counter laxatives that were sold at Walmart located at 15355 N Northsight Blvd. Please see the News Release for more information. #ScottsdalePD pic.twitter.com/V0wHcjb8D8 — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.