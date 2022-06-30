One person dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning near the I-17 overpass and Indian School Road. According to police, a witness told them what happened and that the suspect vehicle was able to be found a few miles away. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Traffic Alert: Indian School CLOSED, both directions, over the I-17; NB off/on ramps also CLOSED b/c of deadly car/pedestrian accident investigation.

Freeway is open.

Alt: Camelback, Thomas.#azfamily pic.twitter.com/M0pS6o9jyA — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) June 30, 2022

Eastbound lanes of Indian School Road near Interstate 17 have been closed as well as the overpass. Westbound lanes of 23rd Avenue are shut down as well, for an unrelated incident. No further details about what led up to the incident or the individuals involved are available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.