Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak...
The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak passenger train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri.(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says an Amtrak passenger train was going about 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck at a rural Missouri railway crossing, killing four people.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the speed limit is 90 mph at the crossing where the collision occurred Monday in western Missouri.

The Southwest Chief was traveling about 89 mph when it began blowing its horn about a quarter mile from the collision site.

The early investigation found no concerns with the train’s brakes or other mechanical issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
FILE - Republican state Sen. David Farnsworth urges members to reject a move to adjourn the...
Trump endorses GOP rival to Jan. 6 witness Rusty Bowers
Backstreet Boys concert ticket disappears from Glendale woman's phone
Backstreet Boys concert ticket disappears from Glendale woman's phone
Hiatt checked her digital wallet on her phone and realized one of her two Backstreet Boys’...
Concert ticket disappears from Glendale woman’s phone
Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision.
Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision