Miss Dessert location opens in Phoenix, bringing more Asian treats to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re looking for a tasty treat to enjoy in midtown Phoenix, check out Miss Dessert!

The latest location of the Hong Kong dessert shop is located just off 15th Avenue and Thomas Road and offers such delights as boba tea, sago, yoji, teas, and much more! Arizona’s Family meteorologist Ian Schwartz dropped by the location to try a few samples himself and talk to the owner.

“By the time I was still an international student studying at Texas A&M, and I was kind of missing the taste of my hometown, so I asked my parents if you can come here and maybe we can build a dessert brand here,” said owner Harry Yu. “So we opened our first store in Houston Chinatown in 2013!”

Yu said the first location in Arizona opened in Mesa in 2018, a second in Gilbert in 2021, and the latest location in Phoenix opened in May. To learn more about their menu and all the tasty delights they offer, click here.

