Man dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix near I-17, Indian School Road
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning near the I-17 overpass and Indian School Road.
Police say that around 4 a.m., Phoenix police received a call regarding a crash in the area. When officers arrived, they found out from witnesses that Robert Tsiosdia was attempting to cross northbound on Indian School Road when he was hit by a car driving east. The driver fled the area but was found and arrested near North Mountain Park a short time after the crash. The driver has not been identified.
The roadway has been opened after a lengthy closure Thursday morning. No further details about what led up to the incident or the suspect’s identity is available.
