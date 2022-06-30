Man dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix near I-17, Indian School Road

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning near the I-17 overpass and Indian School Road.

Police say that around 4 a.m., Phoenix police received a call regarding a crash in the area. When officers arrived, they found out from witnesses that Robert Tsiosdia was attempting to cross northbound on Indian School Road when he was hit by a car driving east. The driver fled the area but was found and arrested near North Mountain Park a short time after the crash. The driver has not been identified.

The roadway has been opened after a lengthy closure Thursday morning. No further details about what led up to the incident or the suspect’s identity is available.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. https://t.co/KqChB2bE1k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 30, 2022

