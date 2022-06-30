Isolated showers bring wet morning commute for some

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A few isolated showers and thunderstorms dot the deserts of Arizona this morning. Valley residents could experience a wet morning commute before these showers taper off over the next few hours. Look for a Valley high of 105 degrees today.

Isolated storms are possible later today and again tomorrow, although widespread storm activity is not likely in the Valley. Storms will mostly be confined to higher elevations to our north and east, although gusty outflows could pick up some dust and even spark isolated new storms. Chances are only near about 10% for that today in Phoenix.

Storm chances remain high today across the mountains of our state, where flash flooding remains a concern near burn scars. Over the next couple of days, storm chances decrease, especially over the holiday weekend. Look for only a 20% chance of storms in mainly high country spots by Monday, the 4th of July. For the Valley, we’ll be dry with a high near 105, which is slightly below normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.