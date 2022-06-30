Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts 2 men accused of shooting Phoenix police detective

Photos of Aaron Ware, 22, and Ahmani Gordon, 22, who are accused of shooting an undercover...
Photos of Aaron Ware, 22, and Ahmani Gordon, 22, who are accused of shooting an undercover Phoenix detective.(Source: Maricopa County Superior Court)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Maricopa County Grand Jury has indicted two men accused of ambushing and shooting a Phoenix police detective earlier this month. Police say Aaron L. Ware, 22, and Ahmani D. Gordon, 22, were indicted on three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at a structure this week.

On June 14, an officer was in a parked undercover vehicle in a Laveen neighborhood near 40th Avenue and Pollack Street when another car pulled up behind her. Investigators say as she saw two masked men holding guns get out of the car, the detective quickly put on her ballistic vest. According to court documents, Ware and Gordon fired 19 rounds at her as she tried to get out of her vehicle. She was hit several times, including her hand, and couldn’t return fire.

TRENDING: Police: Anti-depressant pills found in tampered laxative packaging sold at Scottsdale Walmart

Investigators say Ware and Gordon drove away, but other officers quickly found them outside a nearby home and were taken into custody.

“It is a miracle that the Phoenix Police Officer injured in this event survived this surprise attack by two violent individuals. All too often police officers leave their homes in service of their community and do not return. We are grateful this officer will return home,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in an emailed statement. “As our partners in the criminal justice system we support law enforcement and will hold violent offenders accountable. Attacks on police officers and other members of our community will not go unanswered.”

The wounded officer’s current condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Acacia Heights by Foundation of Senior Living is a new property near 7th Avenue and Pierson...
Phoenix nonprofit works to provide affordable housing for senior citizens
Two phones are side by side, testing their speed and data capabilities.
Upload speeds lag in Phoenix during mobile networks tests
The Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum policy
Person of interest in Kingman double homicide on June 28, 2022.
Police looking for person of interest in Arizona double homicide