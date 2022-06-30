Grand jury indicts 2 men accused of shooting Phoenix police detective

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Maricopa County Grand Jury has indicted two men accused of ambushing and shooting a Phoenix police detective earlier this month. Police say Aaron L. Ware, 22, and Ahmani D. Gordon, 22, were indicted on three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at a structure this week.

On June 14, an officer was in a parked undercover vehicle in a Laveen neighborhood near 40th Avenue and Pollack Street when another car pulled up behind her. Investigators say as she saw two masked men holding guns get out of the car, the detective quickly put on her ballistic vest. According to court documents, Ware and Gordon fired 19 rounds at her as she tried to get out of her vehicle. She was hit several times, including her hand, and couldn’t return fire.

Investigators say Ware and Gordon drove away, but other officers quickly found them outside a nearby home and were taken into custody.

“It is a miracle that the Phoenix Police Officer injured in this event survived this surprise attack by two violent individuals. All too often police officers leave their homes in service of their community and do not return. We are grateful this officer will return home,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in an emailed statement. “As our partners in the criminal justice system we support law enforcement and will hold violent offenders accountable. Attacks on police officers and other members of our community will not go unanswered.”

The wounded officer’s current condition is unknown.

