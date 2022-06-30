Glendale hosting Peoria Youth Fire Academy all week long

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Have you ever wondered if you have what it takes to become a firefighter? Some Valley kids are finding that out first-hand this week at the Peoria Youth Fire Academy.

The summer camp, happening in Glendale, teaches kids ages 16 to 19 years old the life-saving techniques used in the field by fire professionals, from car extrications to rappelling. The free academy also addressed search and rescue, team building, hose stream management, educational opportunities and so much more.

Arizona’s Family meteorologist Ian Schwartz visited the camp and talked to some of the campers. “It’s a great program for them,” Capt. Danny Comella said. “They start out kind of shy and now they’re working as a team as you can see out here today.” He added that many campers end up becoming firefighters after graduating high school. “They become basically a family, just like at a fire station,” said the captain.

One camper named Kyle, a recent graduate of Mountain Ridge High School, said that the camp has been awesome. “Couldn’t ask for a better day,” he said. “I just turned 19 not too long ago, so I’m going to go for my EMT license, then hopefully my fire I and II and see if I can come out to the Peoria Department.”

To learn more about the summer camp and other opportunities, click here.

