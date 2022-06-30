Concert ticket disappears from Glendale woman’s phone

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale woman bought a pair of tickets to see the Backstreet Boys to celebrate her friend’s birthday. But as the concert date approached, one of those tickets mysteriously disappeared. For Shelley Hiatt, hearing the Backstreet Boys takes her back to her high school years. And like most teen girls back then, she had her favorite. “Girl crush,” Hiatt said, “it was, it was Nick but all of them really.”

Shelley thought she’d never get a chance to see the group live. Until two years ago when the Backstreet Boys announced a tour stop in the Phoenix area. “My friends back in high school in Texas, they’ve already seen them twice now,” she said. “They were coming to Phoenix, so I was excited, and I called up one of my girlfriends and for her birthday in October, I was planning on getting her the tickets.”

This was back in 2020. Hiatt paid around $300 for both concert tickets. But then COVID-19 hit. Like many concerts, the Backstreet Boys’ show was postponed twice until earlier this month, when the group was scheduled to perform in Phoenix. However, about a week from the show, Hiatt checked her digital wallet on her phone and realized one of her two Backstreet Boys’ tickets had disappeared. “I have one ticket and the other ticket is nowhere to be found,” she said. “I log into my Ticketmaster account where I bought them. And it’s not showing any past future present tickets, no expired tickets.”

Hiatt says she had no idea why one of her concert tickets mysteriously vanished. And when she tried to complain to TicketMaster, she says she never heard back with an answer. Having only one ticket, both Hiatt and her friend decided to skip the concert and contacted On Your Side for help.

After getting ahold of TicketMaster, they looked into the issue and decided to refund Shelley for both tickets. It was a total of around $300. Shelley says it only happened because of On Your Side. “You are for the people and you try to make what was done wrong right,” she said. “I really appreciate that.”

