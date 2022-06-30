Buckeye police officer helps woman find lost dog in park

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As something good for your Thursday morning, Officer Robert Demaro helped a woman find her lost dog at Earl Edgar Park in Buckeye last week.

Officer Demaro told the woman to call dispatch to spread the word about the missing dog, but while he was on patrol he found the dog! The dog enjoyed a quick ride in the cruiser before being reunited with his human.

The Buckeye Police Department posted the story on social media and the photos and story received hundreds of likes. One comment came from Bettye who wrote, “How awesome. There is no limit that our BPD won’t go to to serve and protect its citizens...two legged or four legged. Makes no difference! Thank you for caring Officer Demarco.”

We love hearing about something good in the community, so if you know someone or see a business doing something good, let us know here! Don’t forget to send photos and videos with your nomination.

Ofc Robert DeMaro found a woman at Earl Edgar Park last week searching for her lost dog. A short time later, Ofc DeMaro continued on patrol and found the pup! The doggo enjoyed a quick ride in the police cruiser before reuniting with his human. #WeAreBPD pic.twitter.com/71nnN5dWe0 — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) June 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.