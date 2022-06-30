ALECA creates custom trauma kits for police K-9s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - ALECA, the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association, is creating custom medical trauma kits that can help save police K-9s and their handlers during emergency situations. Check out the video to learn more about the kits and how they can help.

The group is also fundraising to help repair the ALECA Memorial at the Arizona State Capitol that was damaged during recent protests. Here’s how to donate.

