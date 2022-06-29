Woman says she was being hit by ex-boyfriend before killing him in Goodyear, documents say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities say a Surprise woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting earlier this week in a Goodyear neighborhood.

Goodyear police were called out to a shooting at a home near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road around 1 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a 50-year-old man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Court paperwork revealed that officers had been called to the home after the man’s ex-girlfriend, identified as Dulcenia Edwards, showed up with a gun after an apparent argument hours before the shooting. Edwards’ car was later found abandoned along Carefree Highway (SR-74).

Documents further explained that one of Edwards’ daughters got a call confessing that she shot the man but made no mention of it being self-defense. But Edwards reportedly told another person it was self-defense after the victim allegedly hit her. Officials say Dulcenia didn’t answer any questions when she was being questioned.

Detectives say that a search warrant was authorized to help identify any injuries to herself, but then Dulcenia said she had no injuries. Dulcenia now faces a second-degree murder charge.

