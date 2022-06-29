Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

USDA offers helpful tips for holiday food safety

Sandra Eskin with the USDA talks holiday food safety in preparation for the 4th of July.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fourth of July is just around the corner! Food experts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have some tips to keep you safe against food-borne illnesses.

RELATED: Many baby formula plants weren’t inspected because of COVID

“Wash your hands!” said Sandra Elkin, deputy undersecretary for food safety. “It is absolutely essential to wash your hands correctly and thoroughly. If you don’t have access to water, make sure you have sanitizer that’s at least 60% alcohol.” Elkin also says to avoid mixing cooked and uncooked foods as cross-contamination can cause illness. “The only way to be assured that your hamburger, your chicken breast, whatever you’re grilling is safe is to use a meat thermometer,” said Elkin. “Color, firmness, any of those attributes are not going to be assurance that it’s actually safe except for the thermometer.”

TRENDING: Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage

For a final safety tip, Elkin said to remember to keep the cold foods cold and the hot foods hot. “If you can, put cold foods on ice or in a cooler,” she said. “Don’t leave it out for more than 2 hours. If the temperature is higher than 90 degrees, it’s only an hour window of food safety for dishes.”

TRENDING: Grand Canyon visitors are getting ‘explosive gastroenteritis’ after possible norovirus outbreak

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking the mental health stigma among men
Food safety on the 4th of July
Food safety on the 4th of July
Dulcenia Edwards, 48, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Woman says she was being hit by ex-boyfriend before killing him in Goodyear, documents say
Resources are available to help Americans on fixed or limited income