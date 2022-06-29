Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms possible in the Valley Wednesday tonight

Storm threat for Wednesday, June 29
Storm threat for Wednesday, June 29(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As expected, we’ve seen an uptick in monsoon activity across the state today and the atmosphere around metro Phoenix appears primed for an outbreak of thunderstorms. Some could be severe. There’s another good chance for blowing dust in parts of the Valley. The storms are moving in a rather classic fashion from the southeast to the northwest, a pattern we used to see almost daily back in the day when storms literally made their way up from Tucson.

Right now, we put the chance for precipitation at 50% for metro Phoenix. Measurable rain chances are estimated to be about 30% before midnight. While overall, we don’t expect a lot of rain, we could get localized flooding from any of these thunderstorms.

Also in northern Arizona, a flood warning has been issued for the new burn scars north of Flagstaff. The City of Flagstaff has advised residents to shelter in place as heavy rain is expected on the scar the rest of the day.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storm chances increase across the Valley today, trackers say.
First Alert Weather Day: Monsoon storm chances increasing
Possible dust, storms on outskirts of town, 108 high today
Storm chances increase across the Valley today, trackers say.
Monsoon chances increase today, 108 for a high
Right now, we’re seeing sunny skies in the forecast through the holiday weekend.
FORECAST: Dry, sunny Fourth of July weekend for the Phoenix area