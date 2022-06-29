First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms possible in the Valley Wednesday tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As expected, we’ve seen an uptick in monsoon activity across the state today and the atmosphere around metro Phoenix appears primed for an outbreak of thunderstorms. Some could be severe. There’s another good chance for blowing dust in parts of the Valley. The storms are moving in a rather classic fashion from the southeast to the northwest, a pattern we used to see almost daily back in the day when storms literally made their way up from Tucson.

Right now, we put the chance for precipitation at 50% for metro Phoenix. Measurable rain chances are estimated to be about 30% before midnight. While overall, we don’t expect a lot of rain, we could get localized flooding from any of these thunderstorms.

Also in northern Arizona, a flood warning has been issued for the new burn scars north of Flagstaff. The City of Flagstaff has advised residents to shelter in place as heavy rain is expected on the scar the rest of the day.

