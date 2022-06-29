Your Life
Phoenix Children’s Hospital holding emergency drills at field hospital for preparedness

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is hosting emergency preparedness drills today at a field campus just south of the main campus hospital.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Children’s Hospital is hosting emergency preparedness drills today at a field campus just south of the main campus hospital.

What happens if a hospital becomes the scene of an emergency? What happens to all of the people inside, staff, surgeons, and others? Volunteers were “evacuated” and taken to a demo field hospital to practice emergency situational awareness.

“We are conducting this drill to test our emergency operation plan to make sure we’re better prepared,” said Dr. Kopal Seth. “This is kind of like an urgent care that we can set up. We can render care here.” Various Valley agencies are working in coordination with the hospital for the event, including Mesa Fire and Police departments, the Phoenix Police Department, and the Arizona National Guard.

Dr. Seth said that so far, the hospital hasn’t needed to use their practiced in-the-field drills but that it’s always good to be prepared. “We are going to be doing this exercise over 24 hours, so we’re going to be able to care for these patients. It’s a great drill to do because it makes us better prepared for anything that may happen in the future.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

