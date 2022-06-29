Over 6 million men struggle with mental health; new book ‘Surrender to your Adversity’ aims to normalize the topic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 6 million men struggle with mental health issues, and very few speak out about their needs. If you need to talk to someone, where and how do you start?

Arizona’s Family’s Scott Pasmore talked with best-selling author and life coach Rob Swymer to learn. “The superhero syndrome--guys need to be strong, need to not talk about what’s really going on--the true fact is 75% of the suicides in America are men,” Swymer said. “My mission with this book ‘Surrender to your Adversity’ is really to get the word out that I’m just a regular guy who went through some stuff and I’m trying to pass on the lessons that I learned to get men to talk and to normalize the conversation about mental health.”

Swymer said that vulnerability is a sign of courage and not one of weakness. “If we start showing our vulnerability and being authentic about any troubles that we are having, it’s going to have a massive impact on the world and mental health,” he said. “We need to go to the mental gym. Acknowledge and accept it--basically, embrace it. Then separate it as just an emotion. Then evaluate where you are and where you can go. Surrender to give in--not give up.”

To learn more about Swymer and his book, click/tap here.

