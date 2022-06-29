Your Life
Multi-day festival planned for downtown Phoenix during week leading up to Super Bowl LVII

The 57th Super Bowl is happening in the Valley next year--just 228 days until the big game!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The big game is coming back to the Valley, with Super Bowl LVII (57) set for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023! There are also fun events happening in the week leading up to the game, and details on both were just announced.

“We are excited to announce a free festival at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix for the week leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023,” said Jay Parry, President and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. “It’s gonna be a great atmosphere with music, entertainment, cultural activities, food trucks, cuisine. It’s going to be the place to be for the week leading up to the Super Bowl — it’s gonna be a party.”

Margaret T. Hance Park is a 32-acre park above the I-10 tunnel between 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street, and only a 10-minute walk to the Phoenix Convention Center where the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s will take place. At that event, Parry says visitors will be able to meet their favorite players, current and retired, get signatures, participate in various football-centric events, and much more.

There are no names yet as to which musicians and groups will be playing at the week-long festival, but Parry says a line-up is on the way. See the full press release here.

