Monsoon storm chances increase today

Storm chances increase across Arizona today, including in the Valley.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mostly sunny with a high of 108 in the Valley. Storm chances increase this afternoon and evening across Arizona. For the Phoenix Metro area, we’re up to about a 30% chance of storms today. Our biggest threat will be strong winds that could produce blowing dust, although rain is possible too, along with dangerous lightning.

As high-pressure shifts east across our region, a deeper flow of moisture from the southeast increases storm chances both today and tomorrow across Arizona. After tomorrow, a trough of low pressure developing off the west coast will bring a changing weather pattern again. The trough will promote a dry, southwesterly flow of air into much of Arizona, with monsoon moisture limited to mostly Eastern Arizona starting Friday and continuing into the holiday weekend.

That means storm chances are slim for most of the state starting Friday. Temperatures will also drop a bit below normal, with highs near 105 for the holiday weekend in Phoenix.

