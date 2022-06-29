Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Maricopa County attorney says law making abortion illegal could be in effect

Several Arizona doctors say it has been frustrating for staff and patients as they continue looking for clarification on abortion rights in Arizona.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County’s top prosecutor publicly said for the first time that abortion could be illegal in Arizona right now, pointing to a 120-year-old territorial law on the books. “There is clearly a law on the books in Arizona that prohibits providers from providing an abortion,” said interim Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell.

That law makes all abortions illegal except in cases where the mother’s health is at risk. In March, the Republican-backed state legislature passed another bill that bans abortions past 15 weeks. That law may take effect in three months. According to Mitchell, the territorial law takes precedence until then. However, she didn’t have a clear answer when pressed on whether providers would be prosecuted if they performed abortions.

Maricopa County attorney to not prosecute abortions for rape, incest victims

“At this point, I am not going to try to enforce a law to prosecute a case that is not before me. We don’t have any submittals to this County Attorney’s Office at this point,” said Mitchell.

It is important to note that most abortion providers in Arizona have halted the procedure until they get more clarification.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MCAO fires top prosecutor who submitted street gang charges against protesters
Maricopa County Deputy Attorney April Sponsel has officially been fired.
Maricopa Co. Attorney’s Office fires prosecutor who submitted street gang charges
Doctors asking for clarification on Arizona abortion laws after Supreme Court's ruling
Doctors asking for clarification on Arizona abortion laws after Supreme Court's ruling
Republican candidate Matt Salmon drops out of race for Arizona governor