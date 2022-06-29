Louisville two-year-old becomes youngest MENSA member

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-year old girl from Louisville has become the youngest MENSA member ever.

Her mother Amanda McNabb said, “She was reading at a kindergarten level at two... So, I said, lets see what’s going on here lets see how smart this kid is.” Isla started reading at a kindergarten level at two years old. “She just had an affinity for the alphabet ... she really loved the alphabet. And she started sounding out the different letters,” said Amanda. “Then we started out with some simple words and she sounded them out.”

A psychiatrist recommended Isla take an IQ test, and she scored in the 99th percentile. Her parents say she loves playing with toys and her cat and other “normal” kid activities. They both admitted that they’re struggling to potty train her.

