LIVE VIDEO: First Alert Weather: Phoenix area gets hit with rain, blowing dust

By David Baker
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity is starting to ramp up in parts of the Phoenix area. Blowing dust came up from the south and hit parts of Southeast Valley on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers reported low visibility on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler. Rain was spotted near Interstate 17 and 19th Avenue. A dust storm warning was in effect for the Southwest Valley, from South Mountain Park to the Chandler Fashion Center, until 4:15 p.m.

First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms possible in the Valley Wednesday tonight

There’s a 50% chance that it’ll rain in the Phoenix area with severe thunderstorms possibly moving in. First Alert Meteorologist Royal Norman says measurable rain chances are estimated to be about 30% before midnight. While overall, we don’t expect a lot of rain, we could get localized flooding from any of these thunderstorms.

