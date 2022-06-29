LIVE VIDEO: First Alert Weather: Phoenix area gets hit with rain, blowing dust

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity is starting to ramp up in parts of the Phoenix area. Blowing dust came up from the south and hit parts of Southeast Valley on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers reported low visibility on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler. Rain was spotted near Interstate 17 and 19th Avenue. A dust storm warning was in effect for the Southwest Valley, from South Mountain Park to the Chandler Fashion Center, until 4:15 p.m.

There’s a 50% chance that it’ll rain in the Phoenix area with severe thunderstorms possibly moving in. First Alert Meteorologist Royal Norman says measurable rain chances are estimated to be about 30% before midnight. While overall, we don’t expect a lot of rain, we could get localized flooding from any of these thunderstorms.

