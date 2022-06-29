Your Life
How to donate to Yapapai County Sheriff sergeant who was shot and killed

Sgt. Lopez was affectionately referred amongst his peers as “R-Lo” and served 14 years at YCSO. He was also a regular volunteer at the event “Shop with a Cop”.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Community members and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office are rallying for the sergeant who was shot and killed.

Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot after he was responding to a theft call and ended up in an hours-long standoff in Cordes Lakes. He died surrounded by his family at a Phoenix hospital on Tuesday

How to help the family

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says you can send checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, or cash to their office if you would like to make a donation. All checks must be made out to the department’s employee fund with “Benevolence Fund: Richard Lopez “written on the memo line. Money can be mailed to or brought to the Sheriff’s Office with “Attention Kelly Fraher,” and the address: 255 East Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301.

The incident was the 19th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 50th overall in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

