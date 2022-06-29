Your Life
First Alert Weather: Parts of Flagstaff under ‘shelter-in-place’ order due to flash flooding

Monsoon storms are hitting Flagstaff.
Monsoon storms are hitting Flagstaff.(Elise Wilson)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials are urging people in Flagstaff to stay indoors as northern Arizona gets hit by monsoon storms. A “shelter-in-place” order is in place for Mt. Elden Estates. The city is telling those outdoors to go to higher ground. A flash flood warning has been issued for the new burn scars north of Flagstaff, including Timberline, Fernwood, Pine Mountain Estates and more. It lasts until 5 p.m.

According to the NWS Flagstaff, water is running down the Museum burn scar and the Pipeline in the Timberline area. Officials say as of 2:30 p.m., no homes or businesses have been impacted by the flooding due to ash laden flows contained by mitigation. Rain is tapering off, but more could occur throughout Wednesday night.

Officials are worried about flooding due to the Pipeline Fire which burned over other established burn scars. With little established bushes and trees, the areas are more susceptible to flooding.

