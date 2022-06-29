Fine Ash Cigars Bar and Lounge offers 900 brands from around the world

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Located in the heart of the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Fine Ash Cigars Bar & Lounge is a premier cigar-friendly destination in the West Valley. Owners, Sam and Rosie, stock an extensive collection of the hottest and most sought-after premium cigars available. Cigars are stored on cedar-lined shelves in their walk-in humidor. The space offers a full bar, comfortable seating, patio space, and a private members’ lounge.

Sam and Rosie started with a small tower humidor in their home office. They would put street signs out on weekends and market for local cigar deliveries for birthdays, parties, events, etc. Fine Ash was a 10x10 canopy with a banner, table, and 3 humidors set up at local beer fests and city events for about a year. After a year of having a traveling business, they opened a storefront in Avondale and sold cigars and accessories.

As the business grew, they moved into the space at Westgate. They were able to start monthly memberships-- starting with only 20 members--they quickly added 100 more. Those member packages are always shipped out with a family touch, including hand signing every Thank You card that is shipped out, providing humidification for cigars so they arrive fresh to customers & ensuring all cigars are packaged with proper padding so that cigars are not damaged in transit.

Fine Ash prides itself on the community it builds with its customers and its Veteran outreach. You must be 21 years of age to enter Fine Ash Cigars Bar & Lounge or purchase cigars. To learn more about Fine Ash, click here. The store is located at 9380 W Westgate Blvd, #D 07, Glendale, AZ 85305.

