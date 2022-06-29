Driver killed in fiery crash on I-10

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a fiery crash late Tuesday night on I-10 near 24th Street.

According to the Department of Public Safety, it happened just before midnight when a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 veered left toward the median, vaulted over into the westbound lanes, and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the car that went over the median was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the person driving the other vehicle was hurt.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were closed for a few hours into Wednesday morning, but have since reopened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.