Arizona attorney general says territorial-area law banning abortion is in effect

Attorney General Mark Brnvocih says abortion is illegal in Arizona right now unless the mother's health is in danger.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s top prosecutor has weighed in on what the law of the land is when it comes to abortion in the Grand Canyon State. Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a tweet that the law passed more than 120 years ago that bans abortion is “back in effect,” and it won’t be repealed when SB 1164 was set to go into effect in about three months. State Legislature passed SB 1164 in March and was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, and would have banned abortions after 15 weeks unless the mother’s health was at risk.

Brnovich said he’ll be asking a judge to ditch the injection, which was put in place following the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, it let the states decide on abortion laws. Senate Republicans had originally said the territorial-area law was in effect that bans abortion except when the mother’s life is at risk. Under ARS 13-3603, anyone who performs an abortion unless it’s to save the life of the mother can face two to five years in prison.

