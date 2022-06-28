Temperatures climb today as storm chances decrease in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a warmer start to your day today in Phoenix, with morning temperatures running in the mid to upper 80s. Look for sunny skies today and warmer temperatures topping out near 107 degrees. We only topped out at 103 yesterday.

Storms are unlikely in the Valley today, although there is a 10 percent chance for some isolated activity this evening. Better storm chances are in the forecast today for spots like Flagstaff (20%), Prescott (30%), and Payson (30%). The White Mountains also have a 50% chance of storms. In general, storm activity is expected to pick up tomorrow across the state, thanks to the shifting of high pressure and a deeper southerly flow.

On Wednesday, storm chances climb across the state, and the Valey has 30% chance of storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms may move off the Rim and into the deserts. Our greatest threat will be gusty winds and blowing dust. Wednesday is also likely to be the hottest day this week with a high of 108 degrees.

On Thursday, storm chances decrease across the state, and in the Valley storm chances will be slim all the way through Sunday. A slight uptick in activity is possible Sunday and Monday, which is the Fourth of July. We’re monitoring that closely and will keep you updated.

