‘Suspect down’ after shooting involving officers in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is down after a shooting involving officers on Monday evening in Phoenix. The shooting happened near 52nd Street and Thomas Road around 6 p.m. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if any officers were injured. Officers did not specify if the suspect was shot or taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Arizona’s Family was on the scene and saw a group of officers standing outside an apartment complex. Some officers were blocking the entrance to the complex and talking to neighbors. This is the 31st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 49th overall in the state in 2022.

@PhoenixPolice are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of 52nd Street and Thomas Road. Suspect is down. PIO on the way to scene. Expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area. pic.twitter.com/D6X48e48dk — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.