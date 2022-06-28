Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

‘Suspect down’ after shooting involving officers in Phoenix, police say

The shooting happened near 52nd Street and Thomas Road around 6 p.m.
The shooting happened near 52nd Street and Thomas Road around 6 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is down after a shooting involving officers on Monday evening in Phoenix. The shooting happened near 52nd Street and Thomas Road around 6 p.m. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if any officers were injured. Officers did not specify if the suspect was shot or taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Arizona’s Family was on the scene and saw a group of officers standing outside an apartment complex. Some officers were blocking the entrance to the complex and talking to neighbors. This is the 31st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 49th overall in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inside the mind of the suspected killer
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 2 - The Evidence File
The U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 Monday in favor of a high school football coach who liked to...
Arizona athletes, coaches react after Supreme Court rules in favor of coach praying with team
Arizona coaches react to Supreme Court decision about prayer on the football field
Arizona coaches, players react to Supreme Court decision about prayer on football field
How to get the most "bang" for your buck on Fourth of July foods
How to get the most "bang" for your buck on Fourth of July foods