Several Valley restaurants closing temporarily for ‘summer vacation’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the restaurant industry continues to struggle with staffing shortages, supply chain shortages, and surging costs of supplies and food, some businesses are taking an unusual step to shut down during the slower summer season in the Valley.

Local site Mouth by Southwest noticed several restaurants in the East Valley recently announced their closures on social media, Cuisine & Wine in Chandler is closed and will reopen on Wednesday, July 6. Singing Pandas Asian Restaurant, also in Chandler, recently announced a two-week closure. Scottsdale’s popular Atlas Bistro wrote on its Facebook page that it will be taking a “much needed” break with its doors temporarily closing on Saturday, July 2.

Popular Mexican restaurant chain Los Dos Molinos posted on their Facebook page that they closed their Mesa locations on Sunday, June 12, and would stay closed through the 4th of July. “We are temporarily closed for vacation,” they wrote in another post.

It’s happening not just in the Valley either. According to the Wichita Eagle, a number of restaurants in Wichita, Kansas have closed or are closing down for the days leading up to the Fourth of July.

