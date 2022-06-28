Police search for suspect who killed a man after a family argument in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say they’re looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a home in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road. When officers showed up, they found a 50-year-old man dead. It’s not clear if he was found inside or outside the home. Investigators say they had responded to a family argument just a few hours before the shooting occurred. Authorities are now trying to find the suspect, but no other information has been released.

