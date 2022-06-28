Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Police search for suspect who killed a man after a family argument in Goodyear

Goodyear police are investigating a homicide near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road on...
Goodyear police are investigating a homicide near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say they’re looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a home in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road. When officers showed up, they found a 50-year-old man dead. It’s not clear if he was found inside or outside the home. Investigators say they had responded to a family argument just a few hours before the shooting occurred. Authorities are now trying to find the suspect, but no other information has been released.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man shot by police during domestic violence call in Phoenix
Man shot by police during domestic violence call in Phoenix
Bill that limits filming police officers sits on Gov. Ducey's desk
Phoenix coffee shop encouraging people to voice opinions on abortion
Tres Leches Café in downtown Phoenix held an event Monday where over 100 people showed up to...
Phoenix coffee shop creating a safe space for people to voice opinions on abortion