Pat Tillman Foundation announces list of 2022 scholars

Tuesday, the PTF announced the names of 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses chosen as this year's Tillman Scholars.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Tuesday, the Pat Tillman Foundation announced its 2022 Tillman Scholars – a list of 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses selected in recognition of service and leadership potential.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these 60 veterans and military spouses as part of our global Tillman Scholar community,” said Dan Futrell, CEO and 2011 Tillman Scholar. “We believe that veterans and military spouses — and especially our Tillman Scholars — are uniquely positioned to fill the leadership gap that our society faces. It’s our honor to support them in making an impact as they grow as leaders and enter their next chapter.”

Tillman Scholars receive scholarships to pursue higher education in fields that include healthcare, business, law, public service, STEM, education and the humanities. See the list of this year’s Tillman Scholars here.

