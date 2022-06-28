Monsoon storms may return on Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even though we’ve experienced three days of rain in the Valley in June as the monsoon made a quick start, after tomorrow, we may see the monsoon moisture move away for an extended time. However, we do have a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms in metro Phoenix on Wednesday. It looks like we have about a 30% chance of seeing storms.

Then the monsoon takes a break from the Valley. Right now, we’re seeing an unfavorable pattern of rain in the deserts through the July 4th holiday weekend. However, isolated storms will continue in the mountains, but even at the higher elevations, storms will be limited. An area of low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest is mainly responsible for the shift of moisture out of the state. And while we could see a chance for storms in Phoenix as early as next Tuesday, we’re not putting it in the forecast now because the overall pattern seems to be working against that.

Even though we may not get any more rain by the end of the month, it’s still notable that we’ve had 32″ already in Monsoon 2022, a nice, early start.

