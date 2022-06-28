July 5 is the last day to register to vote in the Arizona primary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are many important races in the upcoming primary elections, so if you want to make sure your voice is heard, there are deadlines that are fast approaching, including the July 5th deadline to register to vote.

Voters will participate in federal, state, and county races in addition to 23 municipal races. Because Arizona has an open primary, you will have to pick a specific ballot. You can choose to obtain a Republican, Democratic, or, where available, a city/town-only ballot.

What do I need to register to vote?

Eligibility requirements for registering to vote remains the same this year, You must be a U.S. Citizen and be at least 18 years old by election day. You must be a state resident for at least 29 days before election day and not have been convicted of a felony or treason. However, state law allows first-time felony convicts to have their civil rights automatically restored after they complete their sentence and pay any court-ordered restitution. Arizona law also requires that you cannot be legally incapacitated, and must be able to write your name and mark the ballot unless you are physically disabled.

You can register to vote online through Service Arizona and the AZ MVD Now portal, or print, sign and mail the Arizona voter registration form. Civic organizations such as the League of Women Voters, and the Movement Voter Project offer up ways to help increase voter participation through in-person registration events around the state. Residents can also register or update their voter registration when visiting the MVD.

Voting by mail?

The Maricopa County Elections Department says those who are choosing to vote by mail this year should check their status at BeBallotReady.vote, an online portal filled with election information and your personalized voter registration. A list of helpful videos is also available to help you prepare your ballot. If you lose or damage your ballot, you can request a replacement one by calling election officials at 602-506-1511 or emailing EVreq@risc.maricopa.gov. You must make those requests no later than July 22. Replacement mail-in ballots can also be found at in-person voting locations through Election Day, which is on August 2nd. Voters can track their ballot by texting “JOIN” to 628-683 or using the Be Ballot Ready website.

Voting in person?

This year, Maricopa County is offering “vote anywhere” locations, meaning that voters in the county can vote at any in-person spot. Locations are opening on July 6 with more opening out throughout the early voting period. On August 2nd, all voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. for Election Day. Each in-person location will also feature an early ballot drop-box. A full list of locations can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Voters will need to present a valid form of government-issued photo ID such as:

Valid Arizona driver’s license or non-operating identification license

Tribal enrollment card or another form of tribal identification

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification

Those who do not have government IDs can either present two forms of alternative identification, one showing proof of residence and another matching their name to their photo or can choose to cast a provisional ballot, which allows them three business days to provide an acceptable ID to the county recorder to have their ballot counted. During federal general elections, voters have five business days to provide a valid form of identification.

Key dates to remember

June 18 - Military and overseas ballots are mailed

July 5 - Voter registration deadline

July 6 - Ballots mailed; first in-person voting locations & drop boxes open

July 22 - Last day to request a mail-in ballot

July 26 - Last day to mail your ballot; postmarks are not relevant, ballots must be received by the county recorder by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

August 2 - Election Day

What if I have questions about my ballot?

Election officials from every Arizona county, including Maricopa County, have set up websites to help voters learn more about the elections process and answer commonly asked questions. Click or tap your county to find more information about your community’s upcoming election.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.