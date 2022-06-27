US 60 closed in Morristown due to downed power lines

MORRISTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Route U.S. 60 remains closed in Morristown due to downed power lines, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to DPS, the eastbound lanes have been closed since 2:46 a.m. on Sunday and officials said the closures are expected to last through part of the day Monday. Arizona’s Family is working to learn more about what caused the downed power lines. However, windy conditions and monsoon storms have kept crews throughout the Valley as fires and power outages are reported throughout central Arizona.

Drivers going eastbound are being diverted at the SR-74 while westbound drivers are being diverted off at Castle Hot Springs Road.

UPDATE: US 60 remains CLOSED in both directions in Morristown.



The closure is due to downed power lines.



Eastbound is closed at SR 74 and westbound is closed at N Castle Hot Springs Road.#AZTRAFFIC



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. https://t.co/VXvpGUpXkh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 27, 2022

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.