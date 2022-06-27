Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

US 60 closed in Morristown due to downed power lines

ADOT says the highway will be closed through at least part of Monday, June 27, 2022.
ADOT says the highway will be closed through at least part of Monday, June 27, 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Route U.S. 60 remains closed in Morristown due to downed power lines, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to DPS, the eastbound lanes have been closed since 2:46 a.m. on Sunday and officials said the closures are expected to last through part of the day Monday. Arizona’s Family is working to learn more about what caused the downed power lines. However, windy conditions and monsoon storms have kept crews throughout the Valley as fires and power outages are reported throughout central Arizona.

Arizona's Family First Alert Traffic

Drivers going eastbound are being diverted at the SR-74 while westbound drivers are being diverted off at Castle Hot Springs Road.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews are working to learn what led up to a sinkhole opening up along Missouri Avenue in...
Car gets stuck in central Phoenix sinkhole; causes closure of Missouri Avenue
Sinkhole tries to swallow car in Phoenix
Cloudy start in the Valley
Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan attends charity game; gets special gift
How much will your celebration cost you?
Arizona’s Family On Your Side Podcast: Fourth of July food prices