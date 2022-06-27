UnResolved Podcast Episode 2: A Secret in the Night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After 19-year-old, Adrienne Salinas, seemingly vanishes from a Tempe street, two months pass and still no leads as to her whereabouts. But on the outskirts of Phoenix, a desert secret reveals itself to police. Investigative reporter, Morgan Loew, delves deeper into Adrienne’s disappearance after torrential rains unearth the gruesome discovery, and it takes him back to a night when almost everyone is called into question.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

PREVIOUS EPISODES

EPISODE 1 - Into the Night: Two women. Two crimes. One night. Is the murder of a young woman, whose body is found in a Tempe street, connected to the disappearance of college student, Adrienne Salinas? Morgan Loew investigates both cases, just three miles apart, and finds the answer that puts him on an even darker path.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.