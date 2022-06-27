These Phoenix-area MOD locations are giving free pineapple pizza on Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s National Pineapple Day and while it’s controversial whether you should add a tropical twist to a piece of the pie, a popular chain is serving up an unbeatable deal this Monday.

MOD is offering free “MOD-sized” pizzas to any customer who adds the topping at three of its Valley locations: Arrowhead in Glendale; Palm Valley in Goodyear; and its single location in Maricopa.

The company says from June 27 through June 30, a classic Hawaiian pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and of course, pineapple is up for grabs for just $7 for online and in-app orders. There is a limit of one per person. To learn more, click/tap here.

