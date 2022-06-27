Storm chances climb this week in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for temperatures in the 70s with high humidity this morning in the Valley. There’s only a slight chance of storms in the Valley today after all of the monsoon activity yesterday. Afternoon temperatures should top out near 105 degrees, which is close to the average for this time of year in Phoenix. A high pollution advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone.

Storm activity is expected to ramp up by midweek. Today, storm chances remain high in the mountains of our state, and an easterly flow could bring those storms down in the lower elevations. But there is not as much instability today in our atmosphere, so it’s unlikely to see a repeat of last night’s widespread storm activity. Tomorrow, monsoon activity continues for the high country, with just slight chances for the Valley.

On Wednesday, high pressure slides east and sets up over the Four Corners region. That should draw in a deeper flow of low-level moisture from the south and southeast, leading to higher storm chances across the state. At this point, storm chances are near 40 percent for the Valley Wednesday and about 20 to 30 percent for Thursday. A slight chance of storms in the forecast for Friday through the weekend, but that looks to be a less active time period for the deserts of our state.

