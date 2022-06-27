Second child dies after being pulled from a Glendale pool on Friday

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say a second child has died after two boys were pulled from a pool at a Glendale home on Friday evening. The pair were found in a backyard pool around 7 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Missouri Avenue, which is south of Bethany Home Road.

Fire officials say one of the boys got into the pool while trying to save his brother who went underwater. When crews showed up, they said parents were performing CPR on the 3-year-old and the 4-year-old boys On Saturday, crews announced that one of the boys died while the other was listed in critical condition. Two days later, police confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the second child died.

It’s unclear how long the kids were in the pool. Firefighters say the pool didn’t have a fence around it. An investigation is still underway.

