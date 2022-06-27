Phoenix PD Officer Tyler Moldovan gets personalized badge while attending charity game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There were cheers on the field for Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan, as he’s showing his determination in public, six months after being shot eight times while answering a disturbance call.

The Phoenix Police Department shared videos with Arizona’s Family of Moldovan attending Luis Gonzalez’s Hometown Heroes Community Softball Game which was put on with Operation: Blue Ribbon.

Moldovan served as the honorary captain at Saturday’s game, and the department also shared an extraordinary moment.

When officers graduate from the academy, they get a “Loaner” badge without a serial number. But since Moldovan was shot in the line of duty before he was off probation, he’s been patiently waiting. Finally, over the weekend, he got a badge personalized with his very own number.

