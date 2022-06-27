Midweek storm chances expected for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is only a slight 20% chance of storms moving across the Valley tonight after a very active Sunday night. Phoenix Sky Harbor broke a very old daily rainfall record of .18″. The old record was .07″ set back in 1927. The rain also coincided with the all-time high-temperature record of 122 set back in 1990, so it was quite the weather day! We have a pollution advisory for Phoenix through tonight. After partly cloudy skies, expect clearing by midnight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 80′s. Look for a hot day on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 108-109.

Our likelihood of storms will increase by Wednesday-Thursday, with plenty of moisture around for the storms to work with. During the day, temperatures will feel very hot, with a high of about 109. As a ridge of high-pressure shifts to the Four Corners area, our moisture flow should set up a chance of storms for the lower deserts Wednesday afternoon and evening. The storm’s chances will also be high for Thursday. Storm chances are coming down to around the 20% range through the weekend with seasonable highs.

Keep it here on AZFamily for the latest on the summer Monsoon.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.