Car gets stuck in central Phoenix sinkhole; causes closure of Missouri Avenue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An apparent water main break caused a sinkhole in central Phoenix early Monday morning.

Arizona’s Family arrived at the scene after 12 a.m. where it appeared a blue car got stuck after a sinkhole opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, which is north of Camelback Road. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident. A City of Phoenix spokesperson says the street will be closed between 22nd Street and 24th Street throughout Monday.

Some homes in the area also lost water service and city officials say they’re working quickly to restore service to the affected communities. No other information has been released.

