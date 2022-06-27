Briana’s Journal for Episode 2: The Evidence File

ENTRY 3, June 27th, 2022

This was a hard episode to write, because I had to re-live the crime scene photos over again. How do I properly covey the emotion I felt seeing Mary, Brittney, and Bobby’s charred bodies in debris to our listeners? While so much mystery surrounds this case and keeps people intrigued by trying to figure out where Robert Fisher went and where he is now, this episode is the crux of what this project all about: what happened to the victims – his innocent family. Seeing that first hand, for the first time, changed the scope of this investigation for me as a journalist. I feel a greater passion than ever before to find answers, and tell this story in a way that could generate more tips. As I sit here and write this, lead detective John Heinzelman and I text frequently about new tips we’re both getting since this podcast season started, and he and his officers are actively following up on the leads to rule them in or out and letting me know once they’ve reviewed them.

This is also where we start to reveal some of the major tips that have come in with pictures of people who could be Robert Fisher from around the world. For me, those were wild to see as we journeyed through this investigation, and I’m eager to share them with you as these episodes continue. Let’s just say this episode is only just the start of that.

I hope you guys are enjoying this season so far. I’m thankful for all the messages (and tips) I’ve received about it so far, and hope if any of you have information or details you think are important, you reach out too.

Until next time,

Briana

Finding Robert Fisher, Episode 2 (Arizona's Family)

