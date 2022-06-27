2 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on SR-87 north of Fort McDowell

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two people dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday evening on the SR-87 between Fort McDowell and Payson.

Troopers say it happened around 6 p.m. when a car rolled over on the southbound lanes of the SR-87 at milepost 219, which is near the ghost town of Sunflower. DPS officials are still investigating how the crash happened but say the car came to a stop in a nearby creek.

No other information has been released and it’s not clear if impairment was a possible factor in the crash. An investigation is underway

