Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Woman hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix Super 8 motel

According to officers, detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what lead up to...
According to officers, detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what lead up to the incident. The woman is now at the hospital.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a Super 8 in Phoenix near N. Black Canyon Highway.

Phoenix police say they found a woman who had been shot at the motel when they responded to the report around 12:15 p.m. She has been taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to officers, detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what lead up to the incident.

No suspects have been arrested, and no further details are available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tahgi Colbert was found dead around 1:30 a.m. near W. McDowell Road and 86th Drive in Phoenix...
Man found dead after shooting in Phoenix apartment parking lot
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
1 dead, 3 children hurt after wrong-way crash on US 60 in Surprise
Grand Canyon National Park has decided not to extend a pilot project this fall that used...
Grand Canyon won’t seek volunteers to kill bison this fall
Standin' on the Corner Park in Winslow, Arizona
Arizona is the #3 state with the most historic sites at risk of flooding