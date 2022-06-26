Woman hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix Super 8 motel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a Super 8 in Phoenix near N. Black Canyon Highway.

Phoenix police say they found a woman who had been shot at the motel when they responded to the report around 12:15 p.m. She has been taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to officers, detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what lead up to the incident.

No suspects have been arrested, and no further details are available.

